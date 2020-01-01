Rob Reiner pays tribute to 'guiding light' Carl Reiner

Rob Reiner has paid tribute to his father Carl Reiner following his death on Monday.

The Hollywood icon passed away from natural causes at the age of 98 on Monday, and his actor/director son Rob was among the first to share his heartache at the news.

"Last night my dad passed away," he shared in a post on Twitter on Tuesday. "As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light."

Famous friends of The Dick Van Dyke Show creator paid their respects on social media, including Mel Brooks, his close friend and frequent collaborator.

"Carl was a giant, unmatched in his contributions to entertainment," he shared on Twitter. "Whether he wrote or performed or he was just your best friend - nobody could do it better. He'll be greatly missed. A tired cliche in times like this, but in Carl Reiner's case it's absolutely true. He will be greatly missed."

Bette Midler, who starred in Carl's 1997 film That Old Feeling, wrote: "The great #CarlReiner has gone to that Show of Shows in the sky. I worked with him, loved him, and consider myself one of the luckiest people in the world to have once attended lunch with his hilarious, guarrulous (sic) gang..." while Dick Van Dyke, who worked with the actor on the U.S. sitcom from 1961 to 1966, posted: "100% pure mensch (person of integrity and honour). We love you so much."

Carl's longtime friend Alan Alda shared a photo of the pair with Brooks, and wrote: "His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl."

George Clooney also fondly remembered Carl, who portrayed conman Saul Bloom in the Ocean's Eleven film trilogy: "Carl Reiner made every room he walked into funnier, smarter, kinder.

"It all seemed so effortless. What an incredible gift he gave us all. His was a life well lived and we're all the better for it. Rest in peace my friend."