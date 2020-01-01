NEWS August Alsina: 'Will Smith gave me his blessing for Jada Pinkett Smith affair' Newsdesk Share with :





August Alsina has claimed Will Smith gave him his blessing to date his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.



The 27-year-old singer has long been the subject of romance rumours with Jada, but has never commented on the speculation until now.



Talking to radio personality Angela Yee to promote his new album The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy, August opened up about the rumoured relationship, and insisted it was all above board - with Will even willingly allowing him to court his 48-year-old spouse.



"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation," he said. "Due to the transformation from their marriage to (a) life partnership… he gave me his blessing.”



A representative for Jada, who has children Jaden and Willow with her movie star husband, has denied the story, telling Page Six it was “absolutely not true!!”



Continuing in his chat with Angela, August said: "I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life. I truly and really, really deeply loved, and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it. So much so to the point that I can die right now and be OK with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody. I really loved the person that I experienced that (with) and know what (that feels) like - if some people never get that in this lifetime."



He added the rumours surrounding the nature of his relationship with Jada, who has been married to Will since 1997, have cost him "money, friendships (and) relationships".



"People can have whatever ideas that they like, but what I’m not OK with is my character being in question," he stated. "When certain things are questionable that I know is not me, or that I know that, what I haven’t done - contrary to what some people may believe - I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous.”



Concluding, August claimed the relationship with Jada has had a lasting effect on him, explaining: "I’m shakin' right now because it almost killed me. Not almost. It did - it pushed me into being another person, my newer self. It. Broke. Me. Down."