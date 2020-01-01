Terry Crews under fire over controversial Black Lives Matter tweet

Terry Crews is facing backlash once again over his controversial thoughts regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor took to Twitter to address the ongoing social justice movement, which saw global protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

"If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology," he wrote. "We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn't morph into #blacklivesbetter."

However, the message wasn't well received by social media users, including recent BET Awards host Amanda Seales, who responded by calling his post "unintellectual and irresponsible."

"You are developing into an enemy of the people. Ignorance will be your downfall," she insisted.

Seales was previously one of several celebrities to call out Crews after he shared another controversial tweet regarding social change last month.

"Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together," he wrote.

He later tried to clarify the comments by insisting: "I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn't. I am saying if both Black and Whites don't continue to work together - bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That's all."

Following his most recent remarks, Crews shared a similar clarification, responding to a critique from Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr.

"We're so far from that bridge, Terry... Justice is not a competition," King wrote, as Crews shared: "You are right, @BerniceKing. I just want to make sure it stays that way. No competition, just creativity. #blacklivesmatter."