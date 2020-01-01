More than 260,000 sign petition to shutdown Paris Jackson's Jesus movie

More than 260,000 people have signed an online petition to shutdown Paris Jackson's new movie.

The independent drama Habit sees the 22-year-old play an incarnation of the Christian holy figure, alongside co-stars Bella Thorne and musicians Gavin Rossdale, Jamie Hince and Alison Mosshart.

Religious groups have denounced the film as “Christianophobic garbage”, and the petition has attracted more than 266,000 signatures.

According to a plot synopsis, former Disney Channel star Bella will play a party girl "with a Jesus fetish" who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal, and masquerades as a nun to avoid repercussions.

It also says Paris' “gender-bending take on the religious figure” will include “a nose ring, tousled waves and a traditional robe”.

The petition on Change.org names Warner Bros. and Lionsgate studios as its targets, and alleges that Paris will be playing the role of a "lesbian Jesus" - a claim that has not been confirmed.

"A new blasphemous Hollywood film is predicted to come out soon depicting Jesus as a lesbian woman," the petition states. "Distributors haven’t picked it up as of yet, so let’s please spread awareness and wake people up to the Christianophobic garbage that is spread nowadays."

The project, which was announced back in April, previously sparked an online petition from the U.S. organisation One Million Moms, which claimed the film was “sacrilegious and “ridicules people of faith”.