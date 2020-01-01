Zendaya and Eva Longoria invited to join Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Actors including Zendaya, Eva Longoria, and Olivia Wilde have been invited to become members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Officials at the Academy, which organises the Oscars, announced on Tuesday they have invited 819 industry figures to become an AMPAS member. Those who accept the invitation, which most do, will be able to vote in the 2021 Academy Awards, which have been pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will now take place on 25 April.

Other actors invited to join the 2020 class include Bobby Cannavale, Awkwafina, Ana de Armas, Natasha Lyonne, Constance Wu, Booksmart co-stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, Lakeith Stanfield, John David Washington, Zazie Beetz, GeorgeMacKay, and Ben Mendelsohn.

There are 75 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners, on the full list, with recent acting nominees including Roma's Yalitza Aparicio, Harriet star Cynthia Erivo, and Little Women's Florence Pugh.

Notable director invitees include Matthew Vaughn, Lulu Wang, Ari Aster, Matt Reeves, and Robert Eggers.

"The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travellers in the motion picture arts and sciences. We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now," said Academy President David Rubin in a statement.

Academy officials set inclusion goals in 2016 in response to the #OscarsSoWhite diversity controversy and vowed to double the number of women and underrepresented ethnic/racial communities by 2020. As such, the new class is comprised of 45 per cent women, 36 per cent underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 49 per cent international from 68 countries.

"We take great pride in the strides we have made in exceeding our initial inclusion goals set back in 2016, but acknowledge the road ahead is a long one," added Academy CEO Dawn Hudson. "We look forward to continuing to foster an Academy that reflects the world around us in our membership, our programs, our new Museum, and in our awards."