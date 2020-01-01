Sia defends Paris Jackson's portrayal of Jesus Christ

Sia has issued a message of support for Paris Jackson as she comes under fire for her portrayal of Jesus Christ in the upcoming film Habit.

The Chandelier hitmaker took to Twitter on Tuesday after an online petition protesting Michael Jackson's daughter's involvement in the production generated more than 260,000 signatures.

"Dear ParisJackson I love you, keep going. I believe you are a good person," Sia posted.

Announced in April, Habit is to feature the 22-year-old model-turned-actress alongside Bella Thorne and Gavin Rossdale.

Those behind the petition, which also targets the film's distributors Warner Bros. and Lionsgate, suggest that Jackson's Jesus Christ will be depicted as a 'lesbian', though it is unclear where this information was sourced. According to detractors, the film will be 'blasphemous'.

The petition goes on to criticise the indie flick as "Christianophobic garbage that is spread nowadays, but is somehow accepted and praised by society."

Habit has also drawn controversy from bosses at the organisation One Million Moms, who have started their own petition, calling the film 'sacrilegious' and alleging it "mocks Christianity and ridicules people of faith."

The feature, which is in post-production and currently has no release date, follows Jackson's previous acting roles in the TV series Scream and the 2018 film Gringo.