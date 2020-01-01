Pierce Brosnan doesn't regret loss of Bond role

Pierce Brosnan has no bitterness about the way he left the role of James Bond, despite losing the part to Daniel Craig in disappointing circumstances.

The actor starred in four 007 films, from 1995's GoldenEye to 2002's Die Another Day, but found out he wouldn't be returning for a fifth over the phone when producers decided the franchise needed a grittier reboot.

Despite previously saying that he had felt 'kicked to the kerb' by the rejection, Brosnan is now philosophical about the end of his time as the cinematic superspy.

"There's no regret," the 67-year-old told The Guardian in a recent interview. "I do not let regret come into my world ... It just leads to more misery and more regrets," he explained.

Taking the positives from his time playing the iconic character, Brosnan added: "Bond is the gift that keeps giving and has allowed me to have a wonderful career."

He elaborated: "Once you're branded as a Bond, it's with you forever, so you better make peace with it and you'd better understand that when you walk through those doors and pick up the mantle of playing James Bond."

Now Craig is reaching the end of his time as 007, with his final 007 film, No Time to Die scheduled for release in November, producers are faced with casting a new actor in the part.

Brosnan was tight-lipped about what producers should do next, however, and refused to be drawn on whether a black or female Bond could be on the cards, saying: "I'm gonna leave that right there."