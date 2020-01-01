Tom Hanks shames those refusing to wear masks

Tom Hanks has scolded Americans who refuse to wear face masks as COVID-19 spikes across the country.

The actor and his wife, Rita Wilson, both tested positive for the coronavirus in March, and both have since become advocates for healthcare experts attempting to slow the pandemic.

The Oscar winner is now urging all Americans to take preventative measures and health guidelines more seriously.

"There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands," Hanks said during a virtual press conference for his new film Greyhound.

"Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things, I just think shame on you," he added.

New figures show 500,000 people have lost their lives around the world due to the killer virus. A spike in cases in the U.S. has prompted the Governors of many states to reverse re-opening measures and increase restrictions on public gatherings ahead of the upcoming Independence Day weekend.

Hanks concluded his stern message to fans in exasperation: "Don’t be a p**sy. Get on with it. Do your part. It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense."