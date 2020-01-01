Newspaper bosses lose Geoffrey Rush defamation appeal

The bosses of an Australian newspaper group have lost their appeal over a hefty defamation pay-out to Oscar winner Geoffrey Rush.

The Shine star won a large windfall in a case against Nationwide News executives following two articles that appeared in the Sydney Daily Telegraph, suggesting Rush had behaved inappropriately towards a former theatre co-star.

He was awarded A$850,000 ($587,000) for general and aggravated damages, plus more than A$1 million ($690,000) for past economic losses, over A$919,000 ($635,000) in future economic losses, and A$42,000 ($29,000) in interest - the largest settlement ever handed to a single Australian.

Lawyers for Nationwide News appealed, insisting the cash sum was "manifestly excessive", but a judge has sided with the original ruling and settlement.

Rush, 68, has always denied actress Eryn Jean Norvill's accusations, and he emerged victorious in April 2019, when he initially won his defamation case.

During the proceedings, defence lawyers insisted there was nothing to suggest that Rush had lost out on work due to any damage to his reputation.