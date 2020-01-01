Jason Momoa to voice Frosty the Snowman in live-action remake

Jason Momoa will help bring Frosty the Snowman to life in an upcoming live-action remake.

The beloved animated character made his debut in the 1969 animated classic, which was based on the 1950s Christmas song, and it was announced on Wednesday that the Aquaman star has been tapped to voice a new computer-generated version of Frosty.

David Berenbaum, who wrote the much-loved Christmas movie Elf starring Will Ferrell, is penning the script, while Jon Berg, Greg Silverman, Geoff Johns and Momoa will produce, according to Deadline.

"From his role as a fearsome count in a land of ice and fire to the oceanic success we all had with Aquaman, it felt only right to realise Jason this time out of snow," Berg said in a statement.

This isn't the first time that the 40-year-old has worked with Berg and Silverman, as they were both senior executives at Warner Bros. that helped to greenlight the Aquaman movie, which was directed by James Wan.

"We know Jason's as a true human being filled with love, compassion and a deep connection to ohana - all of which is the living spirit of Xmas and Frosty," Silverman said of the Hawaii-born star.

The term ohana originates from Hawaiian and Maori culture, and Momoa regularly calls his fans and followers on Instagram his "ohana", which means family.

The Game of Thrones star will also be reprising his role as Arthur Curry in the Aquaman sequel, and will next appear on the big screen in Denis Villeneuve's epic remake of the sci-fi classic Dune, alongside Oscar Isaac, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Javier Bardem.