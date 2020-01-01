Ray Fisher accuses Joss Whedon of 'abusive' behaviour on Justice League set

Actor Ray Fisher has accused director Joss Whedon of "abusive" and "unacceptable" behaviour on the set of 2017 movie Justice League.

The Avengers filmmaker was drafted in to complete filming the DC Comics movie, which also starred Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, and Henry Cavill, after Zack Snyder dropped out due to a family tragedy.

Earlier this week, Fisher, who played Victor Stone/Cyborg, hinted at his issues with Whedon when he shared a clip of himself calling the director "a great guy" and "a good person" at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con and told his Twitter followers in the caption that he wanted to "forcefully retract every bit of this statement".

On Tuesday, the True Detective actor went into more detail on Twitter, accusing Whedon of being unprofessional and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg of enabling him.

"Joss Wheadon's (sic) on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," he tweeted. "He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment."

Fisher has not expanded on his claims and Whedon is yet to comment. However, Berg, former Warner Bros. co-president of production, denied the allegations to Variety by insisting that it was "categorically untrue that we enabled any unprofessional behaviour".

He then offered up one issue Fisher might have had during production.

"I remember (Fisher) being upset that we wanted him to say 'Booyaa,' which is a well known saying of Cyborg in the animated series," he added.

Justice League was negatively received upon its release in 2017, leading fans to campaign for "the Snyder cut" of the movie. In May it was announced they would be getting their wish and the Snyder cut would be released on new streaming service HBO Max in 2021.