Lea Michele's Fiddler on the Roof co-star calls her a 'horrible human being'

Lea Michele's Fiddler on the Roof co-star Craig Ramsay has described her as a "despicable, horrible human being".

The Glee actress was accused of bullying and unprofessional behaviour on set by a number of co-stars throughout June, and now Craig, who worked with Lea on the stage musical almost 20 years ago, has weighed in.

In a new interview for the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, the actor said, "I think she's a despicable, horrible human being. I think she has lost touch with reality.

"(Fellow castmate) Rosie (O'Donnell) is awesome. I still talk (to her). She is a huge mentor and I respect her - how she has been able to survive and thrive with all the nonsense that was tossed at her... As far as Lea Michele is concerned, I think she is one of the most entitled people I have ever come across in this business!"

Craig recalled Lea landing the lead role in Glee, by adding, "I think the entitlement just came over her body. She was possessed... I cared for her greatly, but the amount of entitlement... I have never seen the likes of it, especially Broadways. You can't mess with Broadway. You can get a reputation very quick if you don't respect where you come from.

"She is talented, don't get me wrong. She is more talented than the gigs she did the last 10 years, but that doesn't matter if no one wants to work with you."

The attacks on Lea began in early June when Samantha Ware accused her of making work difficult on the set of Glee.

After a string of criticism, Lea issued an apology, which read: "I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people... Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologise for my behaviour and for any pain which I have caused."