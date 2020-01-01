Guillermo del Toro shut down Nightmare Alley filming mid-scene

Guillermo del Toro was in the middle of filming a scene when production was shut down on Nightmare Alley.

Back in March, bosses at Disney announced the psychological thriller, starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Ron Perlman and Rooney Mara, was shuttered amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a recent interview with IndieWire Live, the Oscar-winning director revealed he had approached the studio to ask them if he could stop filming a week before the industry-wide shutdown.

"We reacted super fast, we proposed the studio to stop as opposed to being asked to stop,” del Toro explained. “That saved us. Nobody to my knowledge in the cast or the crew got coronavirus.

"We were roughly 45 percent in. We were literally in the middle of a great scene. We went to lunch and talked to the studio and when we came back we said, ‘Everybody leave your tools and leave now'."

The Shape of Water director also shared his hopes about getting production back up and running in the fall, adding: "Fingers crossed. You never know.”

Filming on his stop-motion Pinocchio musical has already resumed, and the 55-year-old has been creating 80-page documents for both Pinocchio and Nightmare Alley to ensure safety protocols are met during the coronavirus crisis.

“In stop-motion, you have many sets nearby one another in a warehouse-like space,” he shared. “We had to create a protocol where we now space the sets a certain number of feet. We created different shifts so no one is exposed. In this moment, security is paramount.

"I don’t think we can go back to what we consider the old normal. Everything will be a little altered."