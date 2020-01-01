Sam Neill teases Jurassic World: Dominion details

Sam Neill has delighted fans by revealing his role in Jurassic World: Dominion is more than just a cameo.

The 72-year-old is reprising his role as palaeontologist Dr. Alan Grant, who was last seen in 2001’s Jurassic Park III, in the upcoming dinosaur blockbuster, alongside fellow originals Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern.

And in a recent interview with Yahoo Movies U.K., he excited film fans by confirming the trio will be making more than just a fleeting appearance.

“We’re all the way through the film, Jeff, and me, and Laura,” Neill explained, as he confessed he “probably won’t be running quite as fast as I was 27 years ago!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Neill said he was excited to resume filming the third instalment in the Jurassic World franchise, after it was shutdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He explained that he and three of his co-stars are still in the midst of their required 14-day quarantine after landing in the U.K. late last month, and he hopes to begin shooting "in about 10 days".

“We’re all going to be living in the same joint for three or four months, so that’s going to be fun," he said, noting that the entire cast and crew, including Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, will be isolating together when production starts at Pinewood Studios on 6 July. "And everybody loves Chris and Bryce as well, so I think we’ll be a very happy bunch.”

Pratt confirmed he is in London and preparing to get back on set during a phone call with a competition winner.

The 41-year-old told the fan, who won the chance to be eaten by a CGI dinosaur in Jurassic World: Dominion, he was holding up fine during the required 14-day quarantine.

"I'm doing well," Pratt shared. "I'm back in London currently. We're back in production on Jurassic World: Dominion."