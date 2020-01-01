Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson giving their relationship another try - report

Khloe Kardashian has reportedly decided to give her relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson another try, two years after he cheated on her while she was heavily pregnant.

The reality star called time on the romance after Tristan kissed family friend Jordyn Woods at a party over Valentine’s Day weekend 2019 - a year after he is also said to have been unfaithful while Khloe was just days away from giving birth to the couple's daughter True.

But it seems being together during the coronavirus lockdown has made the 36-year-old rethink her stance on the relationship, as multiple outlets are reporting the pair are back together.

"They are giving their relationship another try," a source told People.com. "Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True."

Another insider told the outlet that Khloe and Tristan "acted like they were back together" at the Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty's 36th birthday party last weekend.

The reports come after Tristan shared a sweet message for Khloe on her big day, writing on Instagram: "I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you.

"I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian."