Sarah Jessica Parker developing dating show

Sarah Jessica Parker is teaming up with Love Island producers to develop a new dating show for America's Lifetime network.

According to Deadline.com, the Sex and the City star is working with ITV Entertainment, the firm behind the U.S. version of the hit U.K. romance-themed reality show to create Swipe Swap - a dating show billed as a "social experiment".

Swipe Swap will reportedly follow two singles who trade places and adopt each other's lifestyles - living in each other's homes and visiting favourite bars and restaurants, as well as meeting close friends and family in a bid to see if they are compatible.

Parker, who will not be on camera, will produce via her Pretty Matches firm, alongside executive producers Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman and Karen Kunkel Young from ITV Entertainment and Mioshi Hill and Gena McCarthy from Lifetime.

Her former Sex and the City co-star Kristin Davis made her move into the dating show space earlier this year when she hosted the Fox show Labor of Love, which followed a woman who tried to find a suitor to potentially begin a family with.

Before the coronavirus crisis, Parker was set to star alongside her husband Matthew Broderick in a revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite on Broadway. It was due to open in March this year, but will now begin in March 2021 due to the Covid-19 lockdown.