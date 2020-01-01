Elle Fanning signs on to return as Empress Catherine

Elle Fanning has signed on to reprise her role as Empress Catherine for the second season of Hulu streaming hit The Great.

Both she and Nicholas Hoult have agreed to come back for the comedy-drama, created by Tony McNamara.

The first 10 episodes of the period piece, in which Fanning portrayed the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia's history at the beginning of her rise to power, debuted in May to critical acclaim.

Its success has given Hulu bosses 'one of the top-performing original comedies' on their platform.

Fanning previously told Deadline she enjoyed playing Catherine after reading up on the character, explaining, "I knew she was Empress of Russia, but through this, I learned so much more about what she did and how she truly is a feminist icon."

Impressed by how Catherine "took down The Man," Fanning said she became fascinated by the character's assertion of power: "She was born with those qualities inside her, but she had to learn how to use those qualities."

Fanning celebrated the news of season two by posting a photo of her character holding her breath and adding the caption: "I can't hold it any longer! THE GREAT is renewed for a SEASON 2!!!!! Okay, now seriously nicholashoult I'm going to get you this time (sic)."