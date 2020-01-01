NEWS Brian Epstein biopic to be directed by Jonas Akerlund Newsdesk Share with :





Jonas Akerlund is set to direct a biopic about the late Beatles manager Brian Epstein.



The award-winning music video director-turned-filmmaker will helm new movie Midas Man, which will chronicle the life and career of the music impresario, and put together the film’s soundtrack.



"Brian Epstein's story has everything I'm looking for in a story...," Akerland said in a statement. "I love that Brian seemed to know every step of the way what no one else knew, he saw things that no one else saw. His vision was astonishing, he created a culture that didn't exist.



"The film is more like touring Brian's mind and what it was like to be him than how one thing led to another chronologically. I want to bring him back to life."



Epstein was dubbed the "fifth Beatle" and lauded as a visionary music manager during his high-profile career. Along with signing the Fab Four, Epstein launched the careers of a string of successful music acts including Gerry and the Pacemakers, Cilla Black, and Billy J. Kramer. During a dazzling career, he was also involved in promoting rising talents such as Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Pink Floyd, and Cream.



Epstein died in 1967 after suffering an accidental drug overdose at the age of 32.



The biopic is set to be filmed in The Beatles' hometown of Liverpool, England, as well as London and the U.S. ahead of a release in 2021. The script for Midas Man has been written by Brigit Grant and Jonathan Wakeman.