Jason Reitman promises Ghostbusters: Afterlife treat for drive-in audiences

Jason Reitman has promised a treat for fans who show up early to drive-in screenings of the original Ghostbusters in the U.S.

The director, who has helmed the upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife, took to social media to share news that a surprise is in store for audiences this weekend.

"If you can find a drive-in... There’s a fun little surprise before the movie. Please be safe! Bring your flight suits and a mask!" Reitman wrote, alongside an image of the Ectomobile in front of a drive-in movie screen.

The original 1984 movie, starring Harold Ramis, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Dan Aykroyd, is being shown at outdoor cinemas across the U.S. for the Independence Day weekend.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was originally due to be released in cinemas on 4 July, but was postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic until March next year.

Fans have speculated that the surprise in store is a new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, or footage from the highly-anticipated movie, which stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and Finn Wolfhard.

Reitman, who is the son of the franchise's original director, Ivan Reitman, also persuaded the original Ghostbusters stars to reprise their roles for the sci-fi action flick.

Murray recently opened up about returning to the much-loved franchise without the late Harold Ramis, who died in 2014, and Rick Moranis, who has retired from acting.

“They’re greatly missed for so many reasons. They were so much a part of the creation of it and the fun of it," he said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.