Conan O'Brien becomes first late-night host to resume shooting after Covid-19 lockdown

Conan O'Brien is set to become the first U.S. late-night host to resume production of his show amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The star will shoot his hit TBS talk show, Conan, at Los Angeles' Largo at The Coronet club beginning on Monday, in accordance with government and industry health and safety protocols.

According to Deadline, there will be a limited crew on site and no audience in attendance, while O'Brien will interview his celebrity guests via the video chat app Zoom.

The series was shot at Warner Bros, studios in Burbank prior to the global health crisis and the star has been shooting episodes from home on his iPhone since March.

"I got started doing improv at the Coronet in 1986 and I'm glad we've figured out a way to safely keep that theater going during this lockdown," O'Brien said in a statement.

Mark Flanagan, owner of the Largo at The Coronet club, added: "We are thrilled that Conan and his great team reached out and offered to help us through these awful times. We have a long history together and look forward to many more great years to come."

The funnyman is also putting together an online version of his monthly stand-up show Team Coco Live: Moses Storm & Friends, which will kick off on 9 July via the video- sharing platform Twitch.