Lucy Hale tears up as she discusses Katy Keene cancellation

Lucy Hale was reduced to tears as she reflected on the cancellation of her U.S. TV series Katy Keene.

The former Pretty Little Liars star took on the title role in the Riverdale spin-off show, but bosses at network The CW announced on Thursday that they wouldn't be renewing it for a second season.

Following the news, Lucy took to her Instagram page to tell fans the programme had been, "one of the highlights of my life," and a, "joy from top to bottom".

"This is a job that has broken my heart multiple times… It will take some time to get over it," Lucy said, admitting the emotional video was one of several takes as she'd been a "blubbering mess".

"I just wanted you all to hear that the show is not coming back and that sucks, but I’ll hold my head high. Who knows what I’ll do next. We’ll see," she concluded.

Despite the cancellation, Deadline reported that Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind the show, has been granted an extension until 31 July to find a new home for the series, with HBO Max emerging as the frontrunner, as Katy Keene is already streamed on the service.

The show, written by Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, follows the lives of four Archie Comics characters – Katy Keene, Josie McCoy, Jorge Lopez and Pepper Smith.