Michael Bay's pandemic thriller Songbird hit with 'do not work order' by actors' union

Actors' union SAG-AFTRA has urged its members to refuse work on Michael Bay's pandemic thriller Songbird.

It was announced back in May that the low-budget apocalyptic flick, produced by Bay, would begin shooting in Los Angeles, but officials have denounced the plans, citing concerns over safety amid the coronavirus pandemic, and issued a “do not work” order.

The union said production company On A Lark Productions LLC had “failed to complete the signatory process and is therefore not signed to any applicable SAG-AFTRA agreement.”

They also warned members that they may be disciplined if they work on Songbird while the "do not work" order is in place.

“The producers have not been transparent about their safety protocols and that is something we obviously take very seriously. Also, as noted in the Do Not Work order, the producers have not yet become signatory to our agreement. We have no further comment," a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson said on Thursday.

According to Deadline, Demi Moore and Craig Robinson will star in the movie alongside Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Stormare.

The independent thriller is set two years in the future, and follows a delivery man who has a rare immunity to the virus, and must overcome martial law, murderous vigilantes and a powerful, well-connected family, to be reunited with his girlfriend.

Songbird, which will be in the same vein as hit found-footage films such as Cloverfield and Paranormal Activity, will be directed by Adam Mason from a script he co-wrote with Simon Boyes.

It was also reported that the cast and crew would be abiding by strict social distancing guidelines during filming, and were being trained remotely by the production team.