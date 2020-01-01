Henry Cavill frustrated by Superman rumours

Henry Cavill can't keep up with the constant speculation about his alleged return to the role of Superman.

The 37-year-old, who last played Clark Kent and his superhero alter ego in 2017's Justice League, can't believe some of the rumours he reads online, and confessed he gets frustrated by the fake stories.

"They (posts) get wilder and wilder by the day," Cavill explained during an episode of Variety and iHeart's podcast The Big Ticket. "The amount of speculation, the stuff I read on the Internet, is extraordinary and sometimes frustrating.

"It’s when you see people stating stuff as fact. Like, 'No, that’s not the case. That hasn’t happened, and that conversation isn’t happening,'" he fumed.

However, he understands that fans are excited about the possibility of him returning to play the DC Comics superhero, and understands why there's so many false stories circulating on the internet.

"But the important thing is that people are excited about it, and I think it’s important to be excited about a character like Superman. Superman is a fantastic character," he added. "If people are chatting about it, and even if they’re making stuff up, it’s okay, because that means they want to see the character again."

The British actor also joked that he sometimes wants to comment on the posts speculating about him reprising his role as Superman, but manages to stop himself before it's too late.

"I’m not going to lie, I’ve been very tempted (to comment), but there’s something about that, that feels deeply immoral," he quipped. "When it’s about Superman, and if I’m representing Superman, it just feels like the wrong thing to do."