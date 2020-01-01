Kendall and Kylie Jenner slam claims they failed to pay Bangladeshi factory workers

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have insisted they have "no relationship" with Global Brands Group following claims they "have neglected to pay factory workers" in Bangladesh.

Last month, reports surfaced that their Kendall + Kylie clothing brand's fashion conglomerate Global Brands Group was not paying workers based in the country.

The reports claimed that Global Brands Group (GBG) did not pay garment suppliers for orders produced in February and March.

However, despite GBG listing the range on their website up to 23 June, the sisters have denied working with the organisation.

In a post shared on the Kendall + Kylie clothing brand's Instagram account on Thursday, they said: "We would like to address the unfortunate and incorrect rumor that Global Brands Group owns the Kendall + Kylie brand and that we have neglected to pay factory workers in Bangladesh as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is untrue. The Kendall + Kylie brand is owned by 3072541 Canada Inc., not GBG. The brand has worked with CAA-GBG in the past in a sales and business development capacity only. But we do not currently have any relationship at all with GBG."

The message continued: "We know these are trying times for the fashion industry and garment workers as a whole, and we continue to support all of our partners working in factories who produce our products.

"We manufacture in countries all over the world and have not received any concerns from the factories who produce our goods."

Shortly after claims surfaced against the Kendall + Kylie brand, a representative for the sisters told Teen Vogue: "The Kendall + Kylie brand is owned by Canada Inc. The brand does not produce in Bangladesh. So (these allegations are) not accurate."

After removing the brand logo from the GBG web page, the organisation also shared a statement, saying: "CAA-GBG is the Brand Management Division of Global Brands Group (GBG) and does not design or manufacture any product for Kendall + Kylie."