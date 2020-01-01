Orlando Bloom 'really looking forward' to late nights as a new dad

Orlando Bloom is "really looking forward" to the late nights involved in being a new parent.

The 43-year-old actor, who also shares nine-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, is expecting a baby girl with fiancée Katy Perry. And in a remote interview on Good Morning America, Orlando revealed what he's most excited about ahead of welcoming his daughter into the world.

"I’m really looking forward to those very late nights where I’ll probably be getting up and doing a bottle, breastfeed-bottle thing because I won’t be obviously breastfeeding, but I’m sure there will be bottles,” he smiled. "I’m looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it’s asleep and you’ve got a sleeping baby."

"It’s a magical time when an angel pops into the planet, which is what it feels like for me... you know those quiet times at home just you and the family and a little one and nursing and just sort of being present and seeing where you can help and what you can do to nurture a little life into the world," he added.

Orlando's remarks come just days after he lavished praise on his fiancée, calling the Roar singer a "force of nature".

"It's been really impressive there's been no complaining, she's just been all about it," he told the Associated Press. "It's pretty awe-inspiring the way she handles herself, the way it's business as usual."