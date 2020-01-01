Jodie Comer quits social media

Jodie Comer is stepping back from social media until she "gets some self-control".

The Killing Eve star deactivated Twitter earlier this year and hasn't posted on Instagram since the beginning on May, and she has now revealed that she's temporarily quit social media because she kept "seeking out negative comments" about herself.

"Until I get some self-control and manage not to go and seek out negative things on social media, I think it's best for me to take a little step back," she explained to OK! magazine.

"Also now, in this time, I am trying to be a little bit conscious of what I use it for... It feels a bit wrong to me to be doing any sort of self-promotion at the moment, so I'm trying to be a little bit wary of that, while also being communicative and speaking to people."

The British actress previously opened up about reading negative YouTube comments about her accent and authenticity.

"I know all the people who comment on YouTube are aliens anyway, but I was speaking as myself (in an interview) and they were saying I'm losing my accent," she explained on the Two Shot Podcast. "I'd adapted it a little bit because it's an American audience and a lot of the time people are like: 'What is she saying?'

"That's a whole other world to me. That side of things is something I can find difficult. I don't want to pretend to be something I'm not, but I worry that sometimes it comes across all over the place."