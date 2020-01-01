Khloe Kardashian 'confused' by Tristan Thompson engagement gossip

Khloe Kardashian has laughed off rumours suggesting she is secretly engaged to her baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was recently rumoured to have reconciled romantically with the basketball player.

The pair separated two years after Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe, days before she gave birth to their daughter, True.

Some gossips have claimed the reunited couple now plan to wed, following the release of photos from Khloe's 36th birthday party last weekend, when she sported a large diamond sparkler on her left ring finger.

However, the reality TV regular appeared to shut down the speculation in a series of tweets on Thursday.

"Wait... what? Lol (laugh out loud)," she wrote, "I just came online and I'm even confused lol."

Although Khloe didn't mention the engagement rumours directly, she went on to add, "Basically my daily thoughts about 2020. But for real... wtf (what the f**k) lol people just be talking. Quarantine has us all going (crazy) (sic)."

While the former couple may not be heading to the altar any time soon, Tristan has made it clear he still cares deeply about his ex.

In a sweet message shared on Instagram in honour of Khloe's birthday, he wrote: "I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday."

Responding to the touching tribute, the birthday girl replied, "Awww this is sweet!! Thank you TT."