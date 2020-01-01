NEWS Sterling K. Brown 'mourned' loss of Frozen 2 song Newsdesk Share with :





Sterling K. Brown mourned the loss of a song in Frozen 2 after learning his character would no longer be required to hit the high notes.



The Black Panther star voiced Lieutenant Destin Mattias in last year's hit Disney movie, and was excited to show off his vocals onscreen for the part.



However, he was midway through filming when he discovered Mattias' sole tune, titled See the Sky, had been cut as it was no longer necessary for the plot.



And in a new behind-the-scenes documentary, Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, Brown admits he was really heartbroken by the news.



However, he's hopeful directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee may consider including a track for his character should he be brought back for a potential third movie.



"I was gonna sing a song (in Frozen 2). I sang for the audition. My song got cut. Maybe in Frozen 3," Brown says. "You trust that Jen and Chris have an overall vision for what the story needs to be, and if it didn't fit in the story that they're now telling, you're like, 'OK, it didn't fit in the story.' But you mourn. You're like, 'Oh, that was always fun.' And then they come up with something else that's really, really, fun."



See the Sky wasn't the only track on the chopping block as Frozen 2 was developed - filmmakers also came close to shelving Show Yourself, a powerful tune performed by Idina Menzel's character Elsa, because earlier versions didn't quite "land".



Songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen-Anderson Lopez ended up completely reworking the song, saving it from the axe just months before the film launched.



Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 was released on Disney+ in the lead up to Frozen 2's premiere on the streaming service on Friday.