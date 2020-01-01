Zoe Kravitz: 'Robert Pattinson is perfect for Batman role'

Zoe Kravitz thinks Robert Pattinson is the perfect fit for iconic superhero Batman.

The Big Little Lies actress, who landed the coveted role of Catwoman in October last year, threw her support behind the British actor being picked to play Bruce Wayne during a recent interview with Variety.

"He looks good in the suit, man. He looks good in the suit. That’s a good jaw line," she quipped. "But he’s just a great actor and he brings so much to everything he does… I think he’s perfect, perfect casting.”

The upcoming comic book adaptation, directed by Matt Reeves, is rumoured to be focusing on the detective aspect of the DC Comics superhero, and will also star Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

And Zoe respects Robert’s early days playing vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight movie franchise.

"First of all, he’s just a really good actor. He started out as this kind of teen pop sensation, and then I think we all kind of saw through his work that there was a lot more going on," Zoe explained.

"He’s a really interesting artist, and that is very much Batman in a way. We have the illusion of Bruce Wayne, and then we have Batman in the shadows that has a lot more complicated things going on. So just in that, I think he’s perfect for this role.”