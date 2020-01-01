NEWS Kylie Jenner reveals new tattoo dedicated to daughter Stormi Newsdesk Share with :





Kylie Jenner has debuted a new tattoo dedicated to her daughter Stormi Webster.



The 22-year-old showcased the tiny design that reads 4:43 during a recent video on her Instagram Stories, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot that the ink was in fact Stormi's exact time of birth.



Kylie and then-boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed the tot after a secretive pregnancy on 1 February 2018 at 4.43am, according to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ at the time.



The billionaire beauty mogul revealed the intricate tattoo on the inside of her left forearm while filming with her make-up artist Ariel Tejada, as the duo spent the day at Kylie Cosmetics HQ and gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their photoshoot.



The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also showcased her new honey brunette hair colour in the video, along with a barefaced selfie as she waited to get glammed up for the shoot.



Kylie then posted a snap to her Instagram grid of her wearing a pale pink corset in front of railings filled with luxury underwear, sending her fans – and famous family – wild.



"GORGEOUS!!!!" mother Kris Jenner gushed, while sister Khloe Kardashian commented: "I literally just fainted!!!!! Gagged! Dead! All of that!!! This is your hair color."



Big sister Kim Kardashian agreed and wrote: "Damnnnnnn I am LOVING this hair color (sic)."



This isn't the first tattoo Kylie has in tribute to her daughter - last year, she and ex-boyfriend Travis were inked with matching 'Stormi' tattoos on their arms during the rapper's birthday party.