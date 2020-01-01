NEWS Millie Bobby Brown experiments at co-designing new jewellery range Newsdesk Share with :





Millie Bobby Brown has co-designed a new range of jewellery for Pandora.



The Stranger Things actress signed a two-year contract with the Danish jewellery company in August last year to become the face and brand ambassador for its new Pandora Me range, and she has now taken her partnership to another level by co-designing pieces in the latest collection.



The 16-year-old has helped design four dangle charms - a starfish, pineapple, ocean wave, and flamingo - as well as a single sea turtle stud earring. The charms are hand-finished in sterling silver with colourful cubic zirconia and can be added to bracelets, safety pin brooches, and a new Pandora Me necklace, while the earrings are sold as single studs to allow "for dynamic styling and self-expression".



"All of the symbols I chose are my absolute favourite parts of summer and each charm holds a fun memory or meaning to me," the teen star said of the collaboration in a statement. "To be a Pandora Me ambassador means the world. From a very young age, I've always been a very big fan of Pandora, so it's a dream come true to continue to work with a brand that's all about self-expression through style."



The British actress worked closely with Pandora designers and VP Creative Directors Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli to turn her mood board, which detailed her summer vision, to life.



"Millie Bobby Brown has great energy; she is very spontaneous and has a clear point of view. She is a passionate young woman who loves to tell stories and has no fear of self-discovery. She perfectly represents all that Pandora Me is about," they added.



Brown's designs are limited edition and are only available for six months, from Wednesday until December.