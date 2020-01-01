NEWS Hugh Jackman originally tried to bulk up for Wolverine debut in just three weeks Newsdesk Share with :





Hugh Jackman had no idea how long it would take him to get into shape to play Wolverine.



The Australian actor made his debut as the comic book mutant in 2000's X-Men, and on his first day on set, he recalled how director Bryan Singer decided to only shoot him from the neck up.



"The first day I had to have my shirt off. And Bryan Singer didn’t say anything at the time but later said, ‘OK I gotta shoot you from here up and have the camera low,'" Hugh told his Les Miserables co-star Anne Hathaway during the latest instalment of Variety's Actors on Actors interviews. "I remember looking at the comic books – I’d never read the comic books before – so I’m looking at the comics and I’m like, ‘Uh, how long do I have to get ready for this?’"



He was told they'd be rolling the cameras in three weeks, and Hugh confessed that he naively thought that was enough time to get superhero ready.



"I remember thinking, ‘Oh, three weeks!’ I’d never buffed up for anything really. I was like, ‘I think three weeks I can buff up if I really hit it hard.’ No," he laughed.



And he confessed that director Singer shifted filming around so Hugh had longer to get in shape.



"The scene that introduces my character, they moved to the end. So it took me six months. Of course, by the time I finished Logan I was almost 50 so it takes even longer," the 51-year-old said of the last time he played Wolverine.