NEWS Rami Malek, Maisie Williams and Willow Smith front Cartier campaign Newsdesk Share with :





Rami Malek, Maisie Williams, and Willow Smith all star in a new campaign for Cartier.



The trio, alongside Troye Sivan and Jackson Wang, are the new faces of the French luxury brand's signature Pasha de Cartier watch, which was originally designed by Gerald Genta and first launched in the 1980s.



In April, Cartier unveiled a complete redesign of the sporty unisex watch, which is now available in either steel or gold and in 35mm or 41mm sizing, with prices starting at $5,700 (£4,600) and up to $38,500 (£31,100).



Back in February, Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami teased working with Cartier when he rocked a vintage yellow-gold Pasha watch from 1993 to the Oscars.



'We've always been committed to engaging diverse people, talented people across various communities but I would say that this is a premiere for us to gather such a diverse and international group of individuals with strong individuality, people who are changemakers in their respective creative fields," Arnaud Carrez, Cartier's marketing and communications director, told WWD.



"We've always been keen to embrace diversity - when I say diversity it's always multi-generational diversity, and I think it's in relation with our creations that cater to a very diverse audience.'



Short films featuring the new faces of the Pasha de Cartier watch will launch in China in July, followed by South Korea in mid-July and globally in September.