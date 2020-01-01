NEWS Broadway actor Nick Cordero dies at 41 Newsdesk Share with :





Broadway star Nick Cordero has died after a brutal battle with the coronavirus.



The Rock of Ages actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, confirmed the sad news in an Instagram post on Sunday evening.

"God has another angel in heaven now," she wrote beside a black-and-white photo of Cordero, with whom she shared one-year-old son Elvis.



"My darling husband passed away this morning," she penned, "He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."



"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere," the fitness instructor continued. "My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him."



Kloots went on to thank her husband's 'extraordinary doctor', David Ng and expressed her gratitude to friends, family, and fans for supporting her through all the ups and downs of Cordero's COVID-19 struggle, during which he was placed in a medically-induced coma and faced a string of complications, resulting in a 95-day stay in the ICU.

She shared that friends and family sang a song written by Cordero, Live Your Life, by his bedside.



"As I sang the last line to him, 'they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,' I smiled because he definitely put up a fight," she mourned.



The Canadian actor was known for playing Cheech in a 2014 Broadway production of Woody Allen musical Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.



His last role occurred in a Hollywood production of Rock of Ages, which was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.