Hilary Duff slams Independence Day revellers for not wearing masks

Hilary Duff has expressed exasperation at people not following social distancing practices or wearing masks in public.



The 32-year-old actress posted to Instagram on Saturday after she took a drive with her husband Matthew Koma and daughter Banks, and witnessed a crowded house party in Los Angeles, California where no-one was wearing masks.



"We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. A**holes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club," the Lizzie McGuire star penned.



She continued: "California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn't everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer. It really seems like Americans just don't care about each other."



Admitting the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have "turned into a political stance between parties", she added: "Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free. It's embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won't wear masks!"



Referencing Kanye West's surprise announcement that he is running for U.S. President this year, Hilary quipped at the end of her post: "Oh and I'm running for President."