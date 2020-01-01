Tom Hanks to resume filming on Elvis Presley biopic in October

Tom Hanks is expecting to head back to Australia in October to resume filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic.

The currently-untitled project, in which the Oscar-winning actor will play Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker, had been in pre-production back in March, when the Queensland shoot was shut down after Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, both tested positive for the coronavirus.

They were briefly hospitalised and quarantined while they recovered, before returning to their home in Los Angeles, where they have been donating plasma to help medical researchers find a cure.

Last month, director Luhrmann was revealed to be in advanced discussions with Australian government officials about a restart date, and now Hanks has revealed they are aiming to resume filming in three months.

"There is certainly a plan and a desire from the studio's perspective and from everybody else involved in the movie to figure out a way to make it happen," Hanks explained in a video call with a reporter from the Sydney Morning Herald.

"There are dates on the calendar that say maybe we will be making this movie in October, but all of that stuff is a 'maybe' as questions about quarantine and temperatures and sterilising soundstages and all of that go on.”

However, Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham announced that the country's borders would remain closed to travellers from overseas for "quite some distance off" in an effort to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

Luhrmann's musical biopic, also starring Austin Butler as Elvis, is scheduled to be released in November 2021.