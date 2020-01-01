NEWS Mission: Impossible sequel and The Batman allowed to resume filming in U.K. Newsdesk Share with :





Mission: Impossible 7 and The Batman are among the big screen projects given the green light to resume filming in the U.K.



The latest instalment of the spy thriller franchise, starring Tom Cruise, was due to begin a filming in the Italian city of Venice when the outbreak hit Europe back in February, and was shut down.



Director Christopher McQuarrie had planned to resume filming in September, but after Cruise personally spoke with British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, it was decided that the cast and crew could avoid the required 14-day quarantine period, and begin filming as soon as possible.



Meanwhile, The Batman was mid-production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire when it was shut down, with stars including Robert Pattinson, who is making his highly-anticipated debut as the Caped Crusader, flying back to the U.S.



At a recent press conference, Dowden announced he would be allowing filming to continue once more as they would be exempt from quarantine travel restrictions, introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19.



As part of the exemption, cast and crewmembers must abide by rules to remain in a "bubble" environment, staying in and around the production area for the duration of the shoot.



"The world's biggest blockbusters and high-end TV shows are made in Britain," Dowden shared. "Our creativity, expertise and highly successful tax reliefs for our screen industries means that we are an in-demand location that in turn delivers a great return for our economy.



"We want the industry to bounce back and exempting small numbers of essential cast and crew from quarantine is part of our continued commitment to getting cameras rolling safely again," he added.



Other major projects set to move into production or continue filming as a result of the ruling include Jurassic World: Dominion, Fantastic Beasts 3, and the live action Disney remakes of Cinderella and The Little Mermaid.