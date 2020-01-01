NEWS Brian Austin Green addresses Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden dating rumours Newsdesk Share with :





Brian Austin Green has denied speculation he's been romantically involved with model Tina Louise and media personality Courtney Stodden.



The 46-year-old BH90210 actor split from his wife of 10 years, Megan Fox, in May, and he's recently been spotted getting food with Courtney and on a lunch date with Tina.



Earlier this week, Courtney also shared a video of her and Brian in the hot tub together on Instagram.



Speaking to TMZ, Brian said he met Tina for the first time this week while having lunch at the restaurant that she co-owns, explaining: “Tina is really cool. I literally just met her that day at her restaurant on the sidewalk. People wrote that they’re dating, there’s something going on… super nice woman.”



He went on to opened up on his relationship with Courtney, calling her "super nice, but disappointing".



"You know, I was just trying to be a nice guy and I shot a video for her friend Ashley, saying hello," he shared. "That was a month-plus ago. That was back when the pictures of her and I came out.



“The fact that she decided to post that the day Tina and I had lunch — knowing that it would create problems for Tina and for myself, having three kids — it kind of sucks,” he added. “It was just disappointing but I don’t want to bash Courtney. I think she’s a nice person. I just think she’s making some bad choices.”



Brian and Megan are parents to sons Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and three-year-old Journey, while Green also shares an 18-year-old son, named Kassius, with his ex-fiancee Vanessa Marcil.