Vivica A. Fox: 'Black Lives Matter movement will be Donald Trump's demise'

Vivica A. Fox is hopeful the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests will oust U.S. leader Donald Trump from the White House.



The Independence Day actress opened up about her experience working with the businessman and reality TV star-turned-politician on the 2015 series of Celebrity Apprentice in an interview with Britain's The Guardian newspaper.



Vivica admitted to having a high opinion of Trump at the start of making the show, but after experiencing "the most racially charged set I'd ever been on" - including Trump's daughter Ivanka allegedly telling her and her Black co-stars, "You speak very well" - she explained her opinion of him quickly declined.



Observing he "was obsessed with becoming president and I believe it was because a black man had done it," she said: "(Barack) Obama had done it so well that, throughout his presidency, Trump was always on him.



"To this day, he can't keep his name off his tongue. It's an awful obsession. I love the way Obama handles it, such grace under fire."



Regarding the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd, the Empire star added she believes the ongoing social unrest will lead to the end of his presidency.



"It's gonna be his demise," she stated. "That and the way he's handled this pandemic. He had no business getting into politics. It was just a notch on his belt. He didn't know what it meant to hold that position."



"We need some leadership back in the White House because right now there is so much division," she added, revealing she's backing Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming U.S. presidential election in November.