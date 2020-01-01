NEWS Brie Larson unsuccessfully auditioned for Star Wars and The Hunger Games Newsdesk Share with :





Brie Larson confessed she lost out on big roles in film sagas such as Star Wars and The Hunger Games.



The Oscar-winning actress made the revelations during her first video on her YouTube channel, as she recalled a friend suggesting she post her old audition videos online.



“I auditioned for Star Wars too... I auditioned for Hunger Games, I auditioned for the Terminator reboot," Brie explained. "I actually was thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tyre and I was like, ‘Oh the last time I got a flat tyre was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator.



"Got a flat tyre at the audition, and then didn’t get the job.”



Brie would likely have been one of many young actresses in Hollywood who were considered for the role of Katniss Everdeen in the hugely successful adaptation of Suzanne Collins' hit novels, with Jennifer Lawrence eventually landing the highly coveted part.



It was previously reported she was in contention for the role of Sarah Connor in 2015's Terminator Genisys, but Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke pipped her to the post.



While she didn't confirm which of the Star Wars movies she auditioned for, fans are speculating Brie was up for the part of Rey in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which ended up going to Daisy Ridley, or Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, a part that eventually went to another British actress, Felicity Jones.



Despite losing out on the big blockbuster franchises, the Room star did manage to land the titular superhero role in the hugely successful Captain Marvel, which raked in more than $1.1 billion (£880 million) at the worldwide box office when it was released last year.