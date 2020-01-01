NEWS Zach Braff leads tributes to 'pure soul' Nick Cordero Newsdesk Share with :





Zach Braff paid tribute to his late friend Nick Cordero in a heartbreaking post following his death on Sunday.



The Rock of Ages actor's wife, Amanda Kloots, confirmed in an Instagram post on Sunday evening that Cordero had passed away after losing his long battle with the coronavirus.



Following the tragic news, Scrubs star Zach - a close friend of the couple's - was among the first to pay tribute, as he revealed the last contact he'd had with Nick was about Amanda and the pair's one-year-old son Elvis.



"I have honestly never known a kinder person. But Covid doesn't care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart," he wrote on Instagram. "The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power."



Sarah Michelle Gellar also remembered Nick in a tribute post on Instagram, sharing a beautiful picture of the actor with Amanda and Elvis, and writing: "For everyone out there thinking this disease is harmless, it's not. Nick leaves behind a beautiful wife @amandakloots and the most precious son, who just celebrated his first birthday without his father.



"Amanda, because of this horrible disease we can't even hug you. But it's important that you know, there is an army of people here, ready to support you in ANY and EVERY way possible. I wish you understood the inspiration that you have been to so many, and I hope that brings you even the smallest bit of comfort through all this. But none of this is fair."



Meanwhile, Viola Davis shared The Hollywood Reporter's article on Nick's passing as she wrote: "RIP Nick Cordero! My condolences to you Amanda who fought and loved so hard....so sorry for his little one. My heart is with you. May flights of angels....."



Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Eichner, and Mia Farrow also paid tribute to Nick on social media.