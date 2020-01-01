NEWS Taraji P. Henson takes issue with 'strong black woman' label Newsdesk Share with :





Taraji P. Henson has taken issue with the "strong black woman" label so frequently associated with her, insisting it's "belittling".



The 49-year-old actress opened up to Essence magazine about why she finds the term offensive, and explained that using it "dehumanises" and "tokenises" the person.



"It dehumanises our pain. It belittles our tears. It belittles our pain," she said. "We’re supposed to be able to watch our brothers and sons and fathers get murdered in the street but we can take it because we’re strong. We can deal with it, we can handle it, and that’s just not true.



"We’re not fairies. We don’t magically rebound from pain. We hurt and suffer just like others.”



Insisting people need to be "very careful" using the label, the Empire star urged others to also show their vulnerabilities.



"Strength is in being vulnerable, and that’s what I want my people to understand. The strength is in being vulnerable and being honest with yourself and saying, you know what, I’m scared right now. Or, I honestly don’t know what to do right now," she detailed.



“Maybe if we fix how we define strength and weakness in people, it can stop being a potentially damaging, diminishing or even life-threatening descriptor for black women."