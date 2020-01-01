NEWS Sir Patrick Stewart resumes sonnet readings after Black Lives Matter break Newsdesk Share with :





Sir Patrick Stewart has picked up his Sonnet a Day initiative to complete his goal to read of all William Shakespeare's poetry online.



The 79-year-old actor and his wife, Sunny, had been posting footage of the thespian reading the Bard's sonnets on Facebook to entertain fans while in lockdown.



The couple ceased posting following the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minnesota, out of concern the poetry readings would seem tone-deaf.



"We felt maybe we should just pause for a while because there was so much anger and passion and protest," Stewart explained during a recent SAG Foundation Conversations event.



"The only thing is that a lot of people thought I was ill and that's why I wasn't doing the sonnets. Well I'm disgustingly healthy and we're planning to return to the sonnets any day now," he revealed: "We actually have pre-recorded quite a lot of them in unusual locations."



The sonnets have been amazingly popular, the Star Trek actor said: "It's been astonishing because instead of people yelling out in the street, 'Hey Captain, how ya doin?' I now get, 'love your sonnets!'"



Stewart added that reciting the sonnets has not always been a simple task: "it's challenging for me because some of them have been difficult for me to understand! I have to do a lot of prep."