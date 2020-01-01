NEWS Kelly Brook drank apple cider vinegar during lockdown anxiety Newsdesk Share with :





Kelly Brook has confessed she guzzled apple cider vinegar as her anxiety spiked during the coronavirus lockdown.



"(I) struggled to breathe," the 40-year-old model and actress revealed on pal Vicky Pattison's podcast, The Secret To Surviving Isolation, explaining: "I was getting up in the middle of the night, having to go and sit in the kitchen and breathe."



Brook told Pattison that lockdown gave her claustrophobia: "it was that trapped feeling. It would come on at night and I was really conscious of my breathing. Because coronavirus is all about not being able to breathe I was thinking that I had coronavirus," she recalled.



Brook said she turned to apple cider vinegar to assuage her nerves that she had contracted that virus: "I would drink some apple cider vinegar, which sounds crazy, but I just think that kills all germs."



Elsewhere in the interview, Brook admitted she was a germaphobic even before the pandemic: "it’s not just coronavirus, it’s every other disease and germ I don’t want to get."



Her phobia was so extreme she would even clean the kitchen at Global radio every day before starting work: "The first thing I would do on a Saturday morning was go in the kitchen and I’d have to clean the whole kitchen before the show," she detailed.



Although Brook's symptoms have now alleviated, she has sympathy for those who suffer chronic anxiety, saying: "I can’t imagine how crippling that must be for people who have it all the time."