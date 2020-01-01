NEWS Chris Evans and Lily James spend night out in London Newsdesk Share with :





Chris Evans and Lily James have sparked rumours of a new romance after enjoying a night out together in London.



The stars were spotted on what appeared to be a date at the exclusive Mark's Club in Mayfair on Saturday. The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again beauty was photographed in a red dress and Evans looked dapper in an all-black suit.



According to the Daily Mail, the pair left the hotspot together and took a cab back to Evans' hotel, where he is currently staying while preparing to return to work on new U.K. based projects following the coronavirus shutdown.



Representatives for the actors, who are both known for keeping their personal lives private, have yet to comment on the nature of their relationship.



The outing comes weeks after 31-year-old James was reported to have rekindled her romance with The Crown's Matt Smith. The couple had dated for five years before quietly parting ways in December, but were rumoured to have reunited in May as they isolated together.



Meanwhile, Captain America hunk Evans was last linked to his Gifted co-star Jenny Slate. They called time on their relationship in early 2018, and she is now engaged to artist Ben Shattuck. Evans other exes also include Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel.