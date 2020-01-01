Billy Porter writing memoirs, musical in isolation

Pose star Billy Porter has used the coronavirus isolation period to focus on writing his memoirs and start work on a musical.

The actor had just completed shooting his scenes in the forthcoming live-action Cinderella movie before production in the U.K. was officially put on hold in March due to the pandemic, and his unexpected downtime has been especially productive.

"During this global reset, I've been waking up at five every morning and writing till 10," he shared in a SAG Foundation Conversations chat.

"I finished a pilot that I've been working on and I'm seven chapters into my memoirs," Porter revealed, explaining he's turned to the work of novelist James Baldwin for calm during the health crisis: "His is the voice in my head that has been the most healing for me as I'm writing."

And that's not all Porter has been doing, adding: "I got my treatment down for a children's picture book and I'm writing a musical."