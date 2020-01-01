NEWS Halle Berry apologises for considering playing transgender character in movie Newsdesk Share with :





Halle Berry has pulled out of playing a transgender character in an upcoming movie after receiving backlash online.



During an Instagram Live with hairstylist Christin Brown on Friday, the Oscar-winning actress shared that the film was pitched to her a few months ago, but she was already working on her directorial debut Bruised, in which she plays a mixed martial arts fighter.



"I'm thinking of (playing) a character where the woman is a trans character, so she's a woman that transitioned into a man. She's a character in a project I love that I might be doing," Halle explained.



The X-Men star faced a barrage of criticism on social media over her comments, with many irked by her misgendering the character by calling her a woman rather than a man during the chat.



On Monday, Halle apologised for her comments and subsequently pulled out of the role, saying in a statement on Twitter that she was "grateful for the guidance and critical conversation" she has received since she revealed the news.



"I'd like to apologize for those remarks. As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories," she wrote. "I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera."



In the Instagram Live chat with Christin, the 53-year-old said she wanted to "experience the world" of a transgender character, and would be cutting her hair off to play the role.



"That's what I want to experience and understand and study and explore... it's really important to me to tell stories, and that's a woman, that's a female story - it changes to a man, but I want to understand the why and how of that. I want to get into it," the mother-of-two added.