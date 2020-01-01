Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard arrive at London's High Court for legal showdown

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard arrived to face each other in London's High Court as the actor's libel trial against British newspaper The Sun got underway on Tuesday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is suing the tabloid's publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article which referred to him as a "wife-beater" in relation to domestic violence allegations made by Heard, which Depp has repeatedly denied.

After pre-trial hearings determined the case would go ahead after a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the former couple arrived wearing face coverings and accompanied by their legal teams.

Depp entered the Royal Courts of Justice, which houses the High Court, wearing a black suit and tie, and a black bandana-style face covering along with sunglasses. Heard, meanwhile, wore a smart black dress and red scarf with white polka dots over her mouth.

The presiding judge, Mr Justice Nicol, ruled the star would have to face Heard in court over the weekend, stating that she could be present while he gave evidence. Depp's lawyers had sought to exclude her from the court until she gave evidence, but the judge ruled this could inhibit NGN's defence as "they rely heavily on the information which Ms Heard can provide".

Depp's legal case against The Sun and Wootton is the latest in the bitter fallout following the couple's announcement they were splitting in 2016, with Heard claiming to be a victim of domestic violence. They finalised their divorce the following year, with Heard receiving $7 million (£5.6 million) in a settlement and withdrawing her allegations.

The actor is also suing his ex-wife for $50 million (£40 million) over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence he claims wrongly implied he is an abuser. He and his lawyers claim she has fabricated the allegations and mistreated him during their marriage, accusations she denies.

Depp's exes Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis are likely to give evidence in Depp's defence during the trial, which is expected to last three weeks.