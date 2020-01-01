Brad Pitt to star in Bullet Train - report

Brad Pitt is reportedly set to play a hitman in new spy thriller Bullet Train.

The 56-year-old has landed a role in the action blockbuster, his first role since his Oscar-winning turn in 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Ad Astra

The film is based on the 2010 mystery novel Maria Beetle, written by Japanese author Kotaro Isaka, which follows a group of hitmen and assassins aboard a bullet train travelling through Tokyo.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Pitt will play an American hitman named Ladybug, and the movie has been described as a cross between Keanu Reeves' cult action flick Speed meets Liam Neeson's 2014 thriller Non-Stop.

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch has finally signed on to helm the project after lengthy negotiations, and will also oversee revisions to the script, which will be written by Zak Olkewicz.

Sony bosses are looking to move quickly on the project, and production is set to begin later this year. Due to the logistics of filming the thriller on a train, it means the set will be contained and will be able to meet new health and safety regulations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This isn't the first time that Pitt has worked with the Hobbs & Shaw filmmaker; the actor had a fleeting cameo in Deadpool 2 back in 2018 as invisible superhero The Vanisher.

Leitch also previously worked as the star's stunt double in films such as Ocean's Elven and Fight Club.