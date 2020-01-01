John Boyega and Jodie Turner-Smith lead cast of new thriller

John Boyega and Jodie Turner-Smith are to star in the new thriller Borderland.

The Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker actor and the Queen & Slim star will be joined by Felicity Jones and Jack Reynor in the new film, Borderland, which will be directed by the Guard brothers, Tom and Charles. Jones, who is married to Charles, will also executive produce.

The film follows Irish paramilitary soldier Michael, played by Reynor, who witnesses the shooting of his wife by a U.K. special forces sergeant named Tempest (Boyega) when a border ambush goes horribly wrong. When Tempest is sent back to London to lead a covert counter-terrorist operation, Michael follows him on a deadly mission to avenge his wife's death.

The brothers co-wrote the screenplay with Northern Irish writer Ronan Bennett, who himself spent time in prison before his conviction for murdering a police officer in a no-jury court was declared unsafe in 1975, and will draw on Steven P. Moysey's book, The Road to Balcombe Street: The IRA Reign of Terror in London.

"Borderland is a vengeance-fuelled chase movie, fusing some pulse ticking action with a powerful message for our times," the Guard brothers told Deadline. "We're thrilled that the script, driven as much by character as it is by plot, has attracted such a first-rate cast."

The film will shoot in the U.K. in early 2021.

Boyega took to social media to share an article confirming the news of the upcoming movie, alongside two Black celebration emojis.